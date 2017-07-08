The Stan Simpson Show: President Trump’s usage of Twitter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- President Trump is wrestling with challenges both at home and abroad — but on Twitter he’s wrestling with CNN and media personali

On Sunday morning the president’s personal Twitter account, which has 33 million followers, posted a 28-second video of a WWE broadcast. The video was edited to show Trump beating up a man with a CNN logo on his face.

Rich Hanley, Associate Professor of Quinnipiac University joins The Stan Simpson show to discuss Trump's usage of social media.