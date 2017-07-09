× 3 children among 9 people shot at gender reveal party near Cincinnati

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Nine people, including three children, were shot at a gender reveal party Saturday night, WCPO reports.

WCPO said the shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. at a home on Capstan Drive in Colerain Township, Ohio. According to police, people at the party were watching a movie when two people walked in and began shooting.

WCPO said the children shot, ages 2, 6 and 8, were taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center and their injuries aren’t considered life-threatening.

A pregnant woman was reportedly shot in the leg. She told WCPO that she later lost her baby. Other victims were listed in critical, stable and serious condition at area hospitals.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown on Sunday released following statement about the shooting:

“Connie and I are thinking of everyone affected by this senseless gun violence in Colerain Township Saturday. We pray for a speedy recovery for those injured and are grateful to the first responders and hospital personnel caring for them as well as the police who are investigating this horrific crime.”

