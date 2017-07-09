And the winner for ‘World’s Best Lobster Roll’ goes to….

PORTLAND, ME — A controversial decision made Sunday night in Maine after they announced the world’s best lobster roll winner.

The Down East Lobster Roll festival gave the award to Freshies Lobster Company. They’re based in Park City, Utah. The owners are originally from Maine and New Hampshire and brought their seafood expertise out to Utah.

Their hot “New England Style” is a grilled style hot dog bun filled with tail, knuckle and claw meat, topped with drawn butter, chives and a touch of lemon.

The Clam Shack and Northern Maine Community College were the other top finalists.

None of the semi-finalists were from Connecticut but most were from Maine. There were also competitors from Arizona, Los Angeles and New York.