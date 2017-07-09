Bear breaks into home in Colorado while the homeowner sleeps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO -- A frightening find for a Colorado homeowner when he checked his security camera.

He didn't see a burglar, he saw a bear! The 375 pound animal can be seen going through a kitchen earlier this week. The bear stands on his hind legs, opens the fridge and rummaged for food!

All of this happened over the course of five hours while the homeowner slept upstairs. Unfortunately, Colorado Parks and wildlife officials said they had to euthanize the bear because it was a threat to the public.

