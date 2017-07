× Firefighters respond to fully involved house fire in Cheshire

CHESHIRE — Cheshire Fire department, aided by Prospect and Southington fire are responding to a fully involved house fire at 171 Payne Drive.

Firefighters say they received calls around 1:00 p.m. and that flames are showing.

No one was injured as firefighters remain on scene.

