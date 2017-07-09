× Hamden woman arrested after striking State Trooper’s cruiser

NORTH HAVEN — Police arrested a woman after they say she rear-ended a State trooper at a stop light.

Police say a Trooper was stopped at a red light on Washington Street at a red light around 9 p.m. Saturday night. He was then struck from behind by a Hyundai Sonata driven by Sharon Stahl of Hamden.

Stahl then fled the scene as the Trooper tried to confront her.

They caught up with Stahl and pulled her over. Stahl was charged with a DUI and evading responsibility.

She was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to be in Meriden Superior Court on July 17th.