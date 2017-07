× Kent Falls State Park closed after suspicious device found

KENT– State Police say that DEEP has closed Kent Falls State Park after a suspicious device was found.

Police say it was located in or near the park.

DEEP is currently clearing the area and has closed the park. Officials from Toop L and the Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad are assisting DEEP.

Kent Falls State Park is closed as of 10:52 AM, Sunday, 7/9/17 — CT State Parks (@CTStateParks) July 9, 2017

