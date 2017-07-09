× Man arrested after crashing car into Stratford house

STRATFORD — An Ansonia man is in police custody after crashing his car into a house Sunday morning.

Police say the crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. on Broadbridge Avenue. The front porch as well as a car parked in the driveway, were damaged.

Joseph Segui, 23 of Ansonia, was charged with driving under the influence and failure to drive right. He posted bond and will appear in Bridgeport court on July 18.

No injuries were reported.