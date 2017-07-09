× Massachusetts man arrested in Woodstock after hitting two trees

WOODSTOCK — State Police arrested a Massachusetts man after he struck two trees while driving late Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a car accident that occurred on Route 197 just east of Corbin Road in Woodstock. Police say that through investigation the car crossed the double yellow, went off the road and struck a tree. The car then swerved into the front yard of a house and struck another tree.

Troopers performed a sobriety test on the driver, Thomas Druschel, in which he failed.

Druschel, 57 of Southwick, Mass., was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and failure to maintain the lane.

Police say there were no injuries. Druschel is schedule to appear in court July 10.