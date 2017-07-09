Massachusetts State Police issue Amber Alert for 21 month old following assault

CHICOPEE — The Massachusetts State Police issued an Amber Alert Sunday morning out of Chicopee. They say around 1:15 a.m., Jandel Calcorzi, a 21 month old, was taken from his mother’s home following a violent domestic assault. Jandel’s father, Joshua Calcorzi, took Janel from the home at 509 Springfield STreet in Chicopee.

Jandel is a 21 month old while male with long blonde hair, blue eyes, and around 2’6″ tall, and weighs around 50 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and diaper.

Joshua Calcorzi is described as a 24-year-old while male with brown hair and brown eyes around 5’8″ and weighing around 145 pounds. Joshua also has a full sleeve of tattoos on both arms and was last seen wearing a black tank top and dark basketball shorts.

Police say Joshua left the resident on foot and isn’t known what mode of transportation he may have used. Employees of private or public transportation services should pay special attention to fares. Joshua is from Pennsylvania.

Massachusetts State Police ask if you see them or have any information as to their whereabouts to please contact Sergeant Detectives Brett Nichols of the Chicopee Police Department at 413-594-1731 or dial 911.