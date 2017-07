NEW HAVEN — Saturday night an abandoned school building in New Haven turned into a work of art.

Emilio Herrera Corichi is from Puebla, Mexico. He came to New Haven and worked with people in the city to paint a mural. It’s at the former Strong School building in the city’s Fair Haven section.

The painter has a history of working together with community groups to collaboratively produce art. A local fundraising campaign helped to raise the money for the project