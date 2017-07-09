× MLB All-Star Game Fast Facts

MIAMI — Here’s a look at Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game, also known as the “Midsummer Classic.”

July 11, 2017 – The 88th MLB All-Star Game is scheduled to take place at Marlins Park in Miami.

Facts: July 12, 2016 – The 87th MLB All-Star Game takes place at Petco Park in San Diego. The American League defeats the National League, 4-2. Kansas City Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer is named the MVP.

The National League has won the most All-Star games overall – 43-42 (plus 2 ties).

Selection Process: The All-Star team managers are the managers of the teams that were in the World Series the previous season.

Each team has a 32-man roster, which includes 20 position players and 12 pitchers. This is down from 34 for the 2016 game.

Fans vote for the starting positions. For the team representing the National League, fans vote for eight position players. On the American League’s team, fans are able to vote for one extra spot, since this league has a designated hitter position.

The players choose the pitchers (five starters and three relievers per league) and then another set of position players as reserves. The commissioner’s office selects four more pitchers per league, and three National League reserves and one American League reserve.

Following the conclusion of voting and the announcement of the starters, pitchers and reserves, fans can take part in the “Final Vote,” to choose one last position player per league to bring each roster to 32.

All 30 major league teams must be represented on the All-Star roster.

The Home Run Derby takes place the day before the All-Star Game. Eight players try to hit the most home runs in this bracket-style, timed competition.

History: July 6, 1933 – The first All-Star Game is held in Chicago’s Comiskey Park. Babe Ruth hits the first home run in All-Star Game history. The AL team wins 4-2.

1945 – The All-Star Game is not held as there are strict war time restrictions on travel.

1959-1962 – Two All-Star Games are held each season.

1962 – The Most Valuable Player award is introduced. Maury Wills of the Los Angeles Dodgers is named the MVP for the first All-Star Game, and Leon Wagner of the LA Dodgers is the MVP of the second game of the season.

1987, 1994, and 2002 – The All-Star Game goes into extra innings.

2002 – The 73rd All-Star Game ends in a tie when MLB Commissioner Bud Selig decides to stop the game after 11 innings because the teams had run out of players.

2003 – For the first time ever, the league that wins the All-Star Game will have home field advantage in the World Series. Since 1903, home field advantage has alternated between the leagues.

2008 – The 79th All-Star Game lasts four hours and 50 minutes, the longest in history. The game also ties with 1967 for most innings played, at 15.

December 2016 – As part of a collective bargaining agreement, the MLB decides the winner of the All-Star Game no longer has home field advantage in the World Series.