State Police investigate after car strikes and kills woman on I-95 on-ramp in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — State Police say a woman was struck and killed by a car on the #27 on-ramp to I-95 in Bridgeport Saturday night.

Around 10:54 p.m., police say a car driven by Enma Torres, 31, of Mamaroneck, New York, was stopped on the on-ramp, partially in the shoulder, and partially in the travel lane. She was outside of the car to tend to a child in the back.

Then, a car driven by Katherine Morris, 19, of Bridgeport, was traveling on the ramp. Morris tried to pass Torres but collided with Torres in a sideswiped, and also with the rear driver side door. Torres was taken to Bridgeport HOspital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Theer were no other injuries reported.

The accident is under investigation.