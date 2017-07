Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- US Sen. Chris Murphy (D) CT has his first challenger, in his bid for reelection next year: Branford businessman Dominic Rapini.

Rapini has never held elective office, but he believes that, as it proved to have been an asset rather than a liability for President Trump in the 2016 election, it will prove to be the same for him, in 2018.