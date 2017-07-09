× Tolland man charged with operating a drug factory

TOLLAND — A Tolland man is facing criminal charges after police said they found marijuana and packaging materials in an apartment he was located at.

On Sunday, around 9:30 a.m. state police said they went to 20 Willington Avenue for an arrest warrant for Amber Blanchette, 24, woman who lived at the home. Police said after knocking on the doors, Travis Winans, 20, had let them into the house and said Blanchette sleeping.

While inside the house, police said they found narcotics equipment and paraphernalia in plain view. Police said they saw butane torches and equipment to make high potency THC oil commonly known as “dabs.”

Police said they arrested Blanchette and Winans, who both signed a consent to search the residence. Police seized the equipment and narcotics and took Winans to Troop C for processing and Blanchette to Manchester police for her active warrant.

Winans was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of over half an ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a drug factory.

Winans is being held on $50,000 bond and is set to appear in Rockville Superior Court on Monday.