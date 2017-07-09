Warm Monday with temps in the 80s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

High pressure will provide for a couple of nice days Sunday and Monday, before another cold front delivers more showers by Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Weak high pressure builds in for Wednesday with more sunshine and slightly less humid conditions. The front stalls to the south, low pressure develops and move along on the front that could deliver a period of rain Thursday into early Friday.

If the front stalls further south, rain will miss us and we can enjoy more sunshine.

Forecast Details:

Monday: Partly cloudy, warm, low humidity. High: Mid-upper 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, a bit more humid, chance for a late day storm. High: Mid-upper 80s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, warm, slightly less humid. High: Low-mid 80s.

Thursday: Periods of rain and showers. High: 75-80.

Friday: Morning showers, some late day clearing possible. High: upper 70s

Saturday: Partly sunny, less humid. High: 80-85

