1 man taken to hospital following condo fire in Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL — Firefighters said one person was taken to the hospital after a condominium fire Monday afternoon.

Rocky Hill Fire Department said the fire took place at 6 Chestunt Court and a man who lived there was outside and conscious when they arrived but was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Firefighters said the fire took place around 2:30 p.m. and believe the man taken to the hospital might have been trying to go back inside to save his home with a garden hose.

Officials said the fire was contained to the kitchen and did not spread to other units. Firefighters are still assessing damage and determining the cause.