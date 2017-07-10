After vandals struck, flower power is strong at Roses for Autism in Guilford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD -- After they were vandalized two times last month, the Guilford community has come forward to help raise funds for Roses for Autism, the -profit non social enterprise that provides meaningful employment to young adults with autism and other mental challenges.

Roses for Autism sits on a 38 acre farm with a giant greenhouse. The property was ransacked by unknown suspects that Guilford police continue to search for. Most of the damaged was to the Sensory Garden, a project being built by volunteers that appeals to autistic people.

"There is a silver lining to all of this," said Susan Dunkerly, the program manager at Roses for Autism.

So far, the Guilford program has received more than $30,000 in donations to fix the damage and install security cameras.

"Never in a million years did we expect the outcry from the community that we received." Jean Gay, a Roses for Autism florist said. "We get phone calls everyday, people come and volunteer so it's been an amazing outpouring of support."

Work on the sensory garden will continue into the fall and the official opening will happen next June, when the plants and flowers will be ready to bloom.

To find out more click here.