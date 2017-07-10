× Besito restaurant suddenly closes in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD— Besito closed their location at Blue Back Square in West Hartford after nine years.

More information about the restaurant’s closing was posted on their website.

A statement on Besito’s website read, “after nearly a decade and with a heavy heart, we are sad to announce that we were unable to re-negotiate our lease at Blue Back square and are closing our doors in our beloved West Hartford location.”

According to their website Besito has been consistently voted as a Top Mexican Restaurant by multiple magazines.

“Thank you for 9 years of great conversation and memories that will last a lifetime. We look forward seeing you all very soon in our many New York and Massachusetts locations,” the website read.