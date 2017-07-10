× Blumenthal and Murphy to hold summit on state opioid crisis in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT– As the opioid epidemic ravages Connecticut communities, a summit on the state’s opioid crisis takes place in Bridgeport, with local residents, law enforcement, first responders, treatment providers, and community organizations.

The summit is spearheaded by Democratic senators Richard Blumenthal and Christopher Murphy, who say Senate Republicans are pushing a health care repeal bill that threatens access to addiction treatment for millions of people.

Dr. Bertha Madras, a professor at Harvard Medical School and one of just five members of President Trump’s Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis, will deliver keynote remarks.

Dr. James Gill, Connecticut’s Chief Medical Examiner, will also speak, and participants will break into working groups to outline areas in the state in need of federal support and reform.

Murphy and Blumenthal will send the recommendations to President Trump’s commission.

The summit starts at noon at Housatonic Community College in Bridgeport.