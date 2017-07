× Firefighters battle car fire on 1-84 East by exit 39A

FARMINGTON– A car fire on Interstate 84 East near exit 39A may cause traffic delays near Farmington.

Police say that the injuries were minor.

NOW: Firefighters battling car fire on I-84 E in #Farmington by Exit 39A. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/1nNE4QWx19 — Jeevan Vittal (@JvittalTV) July 10, 2017