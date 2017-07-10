× Connecticut man charged with assaulting 11-year-old girl

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut said a man has been charged with assaulting an 11-year-old girl.

The Hartford Courant reports that 24-year-old Amilcar Lopez was arrested over the weekend on charges of third-degree assault and risk of injury to a minor. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Police said officers were called to a Middletown home on Saturday for a report of an emotionally disturbed person threatening family members. They said officers determined Lopez had punched the girl in the stomach.

Police said Lopez denied any wrongdoing. It couldn’t be determined Monday if he has an attorney.