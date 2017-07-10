Family of woman attacked by pit bull in New Haven creates GoFundMe page; reveals aftermath of attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- There's a fundraising effort underway for a woman who was critically injured in a pit bull attack in last week.

A GoFundMe page for Patricia O'Brien displays what she looks like after surgery. The 78-year-old was in her yard on Hubinger Street when police said her landlord tried to get her acquainted with the dog. O'Brien's family said the dog bit her face, neck, arms and ripped the back of her scalp.

Last week, remarks from city's aldermen and even Mayor Toni Harp suggests a change in the city's dog licensing policy that could come in the near future. City leaders are looking to pass legislation banning the cross breeding of dogs.