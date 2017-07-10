× FBI: US soldier pledged allegiance to ISIS

HONOLULU — A 34-year-old U.S. soldier based in Hawaii pledged his allegiance to the Islamic State group, helped purchase a drone for the organization to use against American forces and said he wanted to use his rifle to “kill a bunch of people.”

Those are the allegations made in an affidavit FBI Special Agent Jimmy Chen supporting charges made against Ikaika Kang, who was arrested Saturday night.

Kang, a sergeant first class, made his first appearance in federal court on Monday on terrorism charges. He will face a detention hearing Thursday.

The 26-page affidavit alleges Kang copied secret military documents in 2015 and attempted to provide them to Islamic State through undercover FBI agents. The affidavit says he also made combat training videos for the organization’s soldiers, and he made his pledge to the terrorist group in English and repeated it in Arabic.

Birney Bervar, Kang’s appointed attorney, says he still doesn’t know much about the case. He said he only talked to Kang for a few minutes.