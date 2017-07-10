Sunny with a high in the 80s, but humidity creeps back in today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We’ll continue with nice weather on Monday, with highs in the 80s and abundant sunshine. Clouds may roll in during the afternoon, but it’ll still be a good one, with the humidity staying on the lower end during the day.

By Tuesday, dew points creep back into the 60s, leading to a warm and humid day. A few towns could touch 90 degrees with the chance for a morning shower and possibly again during the afternoon.

Wednesday and Thursday also have some uncomfortable humidity levels and warm temperatures, and that comes along with a few more shower/thunderstorm chances. Neither of these days look like washouts, as we’ll have classic summertime storms around the area.

A better chance for some more consistent rain is Friday, with some computer models hinting at a period of heavier rain during the morning.

Early indications are that next weekend will be a delightful one!

Forecast Details:

Monday: Partly cloudy, warm, low humidity. High: Mid-upper 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, a bit more humid, chance for a late day storm. High: Mid-upper 80s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, warm, slightly less humid. High: Low-mid 80s.

Thursday: Periods of rain and showers. High: 75-80.

Friday: Morning showers, some late day clearing possible. High: upper 70s

Saturday: Partly sunny, less humid. High: 80-85

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri