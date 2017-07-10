Increased humidity Tuesday with a chance of thunderstorm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As the humidity rises tonight, so will the threat for showers and thunderstorms.

The first half of the night will be dry with increasing clouds. Then the chance for showers and storms will rise after midnight and especially as we head towards daybreak Tuesday.

There are two windows for thunderstorms Tuesday, one in the morning and another in the afternoon. If we see enough sunshine, an isolated strong or severe storm is possible. While most of the day will be dry, you will need to keep an eye on the sky and get ready to head inside at a moment’s notice if you have outdoor plans. High temperatures will rise into the 80s with oppressive humidity.

Wednesday and Thursday will be warm and humid with a couple chances for thunderstorms as a cold front lurks nearby.

Friday looks wetter and cooler (70s) with lower humidity as a storm passes nearby.

Early indications are that next weekend could be a delightful one, with sunshine and temperatures again into the 80s.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Lows in the 60s to near 70 degrees. Increasing clouds. Chance late showers/thunder.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, humid, couple chances for showers and thunderstorms (maybe strong). High:Low-mid 80s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, warm, still humid, Chance afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High: mid-upper 80s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, humid, chance a couple showers or a thunderstorm. High: Low-mid 80s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, less humid. Showers likely. High: upper 70s

Saturday: Partly sunny, less humid. High: 80-85.

