× Man accused of sparking Amber Alert in Massachusetts due in Connecticut courtroom

NEW BRITAIN — A man accused of assaulting a woman and then kidnapping their 1-year-old son from Massachusetts is due in a Connecticut courtroom Monday.

Police say cell phone pings led officers to the White Swan Motel in Newington, where they found 24-year-old Joshua Calcorzi in a room with his son, who was unharmed.

Calcorzi is accused of setting off an Amber Alert after allegedly assaulting the boy’s mother and taking the child from a home in Chicopee, Massachusetts early Sunday morning.

Police say he’s charged with armed assault, assault to murder, and kidnapping and endangering a minor by a relative.

The boy was taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center to be checked out, and is expected to be okay. His mother is in the hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Calcorzi is expected to face a judge in New Britain Superior Court Monday.