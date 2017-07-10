× Massachusetts man charged with murder to appear in court today

ORANGE, MASS. — A Massachusetts man arrested on charges of killing a 48-year-old woman and shooting a co-worker is being held on $1 million bail after being apprehended in Orange Sunday morning, public safety officials said.

Lewis Starkey III, 53 of Wendel Mass., was arrested on warrants after an Orange Police officer spotted his red 2013 Lincoln MKX at about 9:15 a.m. and pulled him over, Michael Wilk, Chicopee Police public information officer said.

Starkey is now being held at the Franklin County lockup and is scheduled to be arraigned in Orange District Court on Monday, Mary Carey, spokeswoman for Northwest District Attorney David E. Sullivan.

He was wanted on murder, assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charges. He has been on the run since Wednesday.

