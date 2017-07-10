Massachusetts stabbing suspect agrees to extradition from Connecticut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN -- The 24-year-old suspect in an alleged stabbing and kidnapping, which prompted Chicopee, MA police to issue an Amber Alert, has agreed to waive an extradition hearing in Connecticut, clearing the way for his return to Massachusetts.

Joshua Calcorzi-Ortiz, of Lancaster, PA, returned to Chicopee over the weekend after he allegedly stabbed the mother of his nearly two year old son during an argument. Then, he took off with the toddler.

Witnesses in the woman's home said the two had been arguing and that Calcorzi-Ortiz stabbed her with a 9-inch knife to the sternum. Chicopee police said she remains in serious but stable condition at Baystate medical center.

Massachusetts State Police pinged Calcorzi-Ortiz's cell phone several hours after the attack. It showed him to be at the White Swan Motel, on the Berlin Turnpike, in Newington.

When Newington police arrived, the guest registry indicated the only person that registered overnight was a Jose Ortiz and the picture on the photo copy of his identification did not look like Calcorzi-Ortiz. But, police still went to the room and that's where they found their man. His toddler son was sleeping and unharmed.

Chicopee police said Caloirzi-Ortiz had been estranged from his son for 5–6 months and had ongoing domestic violence issues with the boy's mother. Calcirzo-Ortiz admitted to police that the Jose Ortiz, on the White Swan guest registry, was his cousin, who had been driving him around.

Calcorzi-Ortiz is facing charges of risk of injury to a minor and kidnapping in the second degree. The judge set bond on each charge at $1 million. He's due back in New Britain Superior Court August 8.