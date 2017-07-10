Military plane crashes in Mississippi, 16 dead

ITTA BENA, Miss. —

Sixteen people are dead in the crash of a Marine Corps airplane in Leflore County, Mississippi, according to Fred Randle, county emergency management director. A USMC KC-130 mishap occurred the evening of July 10. Further information will be released as available. pic.twitter.com/QEFhooJZmC — U.S. Marines (@USMC) July 11, 2017

Randle said all 16 victims were on the plane and there were no survivors from the aircraft. The Marine Corps announced the incident on its Twitter account but did not provide details. The aircraft was a KC-130, one of the most extensively used planes in the military. The planes can be modified for various uses including carrying cargo, transporting troops or carrying out inflight refueling.