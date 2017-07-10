× Minnesota officer acquitted in killing of Philando Castile agrees to leave department

The uncle of Castile says he’s glad the officer who killed his nephew has left the police department.

Clarence Castile’s nephew, Philando, was shot several times by police officer Jeronimo Yanez seconds after Castile told the officer he was carrying a gun. Yanez was acquitted of manslaughter last month after testifying that Castile ignored his commands not to pull out the gun and he feared for his life.

Clarence Castile says Yanez is “a poor example of a police officer” and “should be in jail.”

The city of St. Anthony announced Monday that it had reached a voluntary separation agreement with Yanez.

Isaac Kauffman, a police union attorney who represented Yanez in the separation negotiations, says terms of the agreement are confidential.