New London Animal Control ‘un-cans’ baby raccoon

NEW LONDON — And we all think we hate Mondays…

New London Animal Control posted on their Facebook page that they performed an unusual rescue operation on a raccoon.

According to the post, “he was successfully un-canned and released, while momma kept a close eye on what I was doing from the bushes 10 feet away. This little guy thanked me for liberating him by growling at me, charging at me, and nearly causing me to fall on my butt while backing up and trying to keep an eye on momma, who was upset that I made her little angel angry. I really need some coffee now.”

New London Animal Control reminded residents to dispose of trash properly and make sure cans and dumpsters are closed.

