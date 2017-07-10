× Norwich police searching for suspect in hit-and-run

NORWICH — Police are asking the public for help in finding a suspect involved in a hit-and-run Sunday night.

Norwich police said around 9:15 p.m. they responded to 275 Washington Street for a report of a motor vehicle collision with a pedestrian.

“Once at the scene officers quickly located the injured pedestrian and assisted the American Ambulance and Yantic Fire Department personnel with treatment. The pedestrian was transported to W. W. Backus hospital for his injuries,” said police.

Officers said the vehicle involved in the collision fled the scene and after speaking to numerous callers, they described the vehicle as a newer style silver Jeep, Grand Cherokee. Officers checked the surrounding area for the vehicle but it was not located.

On Monday, following an anonymous tip, police said the vehicle was located and a suspect involved with the incident has been identified.

This incident is under investigation and anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Norwich Police Department at 860-886-5561 or contact the anonymous tip line at 860-886-5561 ext. 500.