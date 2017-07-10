President Trump puts windblown hat back on Marine, only to have it blow away again

It is hard to compete with Mother Nature. Just when you think you have things covered, she’ll let you know who is really in charge.

Saturday, as President Trump walked to Marine One at Joint Base Andrews, he stopped to grab a hat that had blown off a Marine‘s head.

Trump put the hat back on his head, and gave him a pat on the arm. Moments later, the hat blew away again.

Trump tried to chase the had down again, but this time he gave the hat to another military service member, who placed it back on the Marine’s head.

The Marine securely held his post without flinching until the President boarded the helicopter.