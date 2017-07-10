Recipe – Steamed Mussels cooked in a white wine and saffron broth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The chef from Sub Edge Farm's restaurant, Avert stopped by FOX61 to show us how to make steamed mussels cooked in a white wine and saffron broth, served with pommes frites, in honor of Bastille Day.

Bastille Day is the common name given in English-speaking countries to the French National Day, which is celebrated on July 14 each year. In France, it is formally called la Fête Nationale (The National Celebration) The French National Day commemorates the Storming of the Bastille on 24 June 1789, a turning point of the French Revolution, as well as the Fête de la Fédération which celebrated the unity of the French people on July 14, 1790. Celebrations are held throughout France. The oldest and largest regular military parade in Europe is held on the morning of July 14, on the Champs-Élysées in Paris, in front of the President of the Republic, along with other French officials and foreign guests.

Steamed Mussels cooked in a white wine and saffron broth

1 lb Prince edward island mussels

1 diced shallot

2 TBSP diced celery

1 cup white wine

1 tsp curry powder

1 pinch saffron

2 TBSP heavy cream

1 tsp dijon mustard

1 tsp black pepper

Saute the shallots and celery in canola oil until tender. Add white wine and cook for 1 minute. Add remaining ingredients and bring to a boil, once boiling add mussels. Cover the pot and steam until open, approximately 1 minute.