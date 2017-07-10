× Torrington police identify body in untimely death

TORRINGTON— After investigating an untimely death in Torrington last Friday, police have identified the body.

Thomas Mead, 47, was identified after his body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Torrington police said they responded to 33 Wolcott Ave around 6:00 p.m. on Friday night.

At 10:00 p.m. police located old military pressure release firing devices, and the bomb squad was called in to remove the devices.

The devices weren’t attached to any explosives and were not a danger to anyone. However residents in the houses nearby were evacuated for a short period of time as a precaution.

Police said this was not a drug related death and there were no suspicious or criminal activities found associated with Mead’s death.