16 killed in military plane crash in Leflore County, Mississippi

GREENWOOD, Miss. — All 16 people on board a military transport plane were killed after it crashed in Leflore County, Mississippi Monday night.

There are reports that a mid-air explosion may have brought the KC-130 military plane down, but local officials could not confirm that.

“At this time, we’re getting more information to work this incident, the scene out, to see further what we need to do,” said Fred Randle, the Leflore County Emergency Management Director.

Secretary of the Interior and Navy SEAL Ryan Zinke and Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen were among several who tweeted their condolences. Please join me in praying for or sending good thoughts to the families and unit of the Marines we lost tonight in the C 130 crash #SemperFi — Secretary Ryan Zinke (@SecretaryZinke) July 11, 2017 So sorry to learn of 16 Marines losing their lives while serving our nation.My heart goes out to their families,friends and fellow Soldiers. https://t.co/pXE2mFsMiM — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) July 11, 2017 Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant also issued a statement, honoring the lives lost, saying: “Our men and women in uniform risk themselves every day to secure our freedom.” Officials are expected to provide an update Tuesday afternoon.