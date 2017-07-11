Bomb threat evacuates New Haven City Hall

NEW HAVEN — City’s spokesperson, Lawrence Grotheer, said a phone call was made to New Haven City Hall stating a bomb was planted there and could detonate there soon.

The call came in around 4:45 p.m., prompting an evacuation of the building. The spokesperson said no one has seen any evidence, no one has uncovered anything yet.

Police and fire bomb squad teams have responded and they are in the building sweeping it. No indication at this time that the threat is credible. The Police and fire are running through the usual protocol in their response.