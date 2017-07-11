Brooklyn man arrested after stabbing ex-girlfriend
STRATFORD – A man from Brooklyn has been arrested after he assaulted his ex-girlfriend at 224 Dewey Street in Stratford on July 10.
According to police, Nelson Santiago, 19, of Brooklyn, confronted his ex-girlfriend outside the residence around 11:20 P.M. Santiago had a knife and stabbed the female victim several times before fleeing.
An officer saw Santiago not far from the scene of the crime and chased him on foot a short while before arresting him. Santiago is being charged with attempted murder, stalking, breach of peace, and interfering with an officer.
Santiago was held on a $1,000,000 bond and appeared in court on July 11.
The female victim was brought to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition.
41.177720 -73.141090