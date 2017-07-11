× Cow Appreciation Day could get you a free meal on July 11!

HARTFORD – Are you a lover of Chic-fil-a? How ’bout dressing up like a cow? Then today is your Super Bowl!!!

Chic-fil-a is hosting it’s annual promotion of Cow Appreciation Day. According to their website, one simply has to wear a cow costume and show up to their local Chic-fil-a restaurant to receive a free meal.

All Chic-fil-a stores are participating in the promotion, including the Wallingford location along with the fairly new West Hartford location.

However this is a timed event, with the website stating the deal is over at 7 p.m., so be sure to hurry!

