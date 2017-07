× Firefighters battling junk yard fire in Milford

MILFORD — Metro-North said they are responding to a fire that broke out near the train tracks Tuesday afternoon.

At this time, the blaze is affecting a vehicle junk yard 50 yards away from the tracks. Metro-North said trains are still moving normally at this time but will shut down train service if they need to.

The fire is taking place at Milford Auto Recycling on 70 South Washington Street.