First responders rescue woman from early morning West Haven fire

WEST HAVEN — A three-alarm fire broke out at around 3 Tuesday morning at 339 Center Street in West Haven.

There were three people in the house when the fire broke out: a young boy, and two adults.

One of the adults said his girlfriend had to be rescued from the second-floor because she just had foot surgery recently, so she couldn’t escape on her own She was taken to a local hospital and was alert and conscious when transported. Several cats were saved, as well.

Early morning fire in West Haven. I have the latest on @FOX61News this morning. pic.twitter.com/Of5bxBUiMX — Margaux Farrell (@marge_farrell) July 11, 2017

The fire was contained to front corner of the house and contained in about five minutes. Humidity posed some challenges, making it more difficult to put out the fire.

The State Fire Marshal and building manager are on the scene now and the cause of the fire is under investigation. The State Fire Marshal said the fire is being treated as a criminal investigation.