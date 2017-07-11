× 7-Eleven is slinging free Slurpees today

HARTFORD – Did you know that 7-Eleven is celebrating it’s 90th birthday this year with a free slurpee?

They’ll be slinging free small slurpees from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., while supplies last. The store estimates that it will give out about 9 million free small slurpee drinks at all participating stores across the country, including here in Connecticut.

On top of their regularly offered flavors, fans will be able to enjoy 7-Eleven’s new cotton candy flavor. This limited edition flavor will have you feeling like a kid again eating the light and fluffy snack on a hot summer’s day.

