Home of Distinction shows the development of a Southington home

SOUTHINGTON -- Home of Distinction is back! For the next two months, we’ll watch the construction of a gorgeous house.

FOX61's Sarah Cody talks to a well-known developer who has built more than 1,100 Connecticut homes. Builder Mark Lovley is constructing a sophisticated home with an open floor plan, wine room and a first floor master.

When done, North Ridge Estates in Southington will sport 94 homes. The 2,800 square foot show-house will feature smart technology. It’s the perfect place to inspire visitors during upcoming tours.

Tours are coming in September and will benefit “Bread for Life."