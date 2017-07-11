Hot, humid Wednesday, chance of afternoon thunderstorm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wednesday and Thursday will be warm and humid with a couple of chances for thunderstorms as a cold front lurks nearby. Friday looks wetter and cooler (70s) with lower humidity as a storm passes nearby.

Early indications are that next weekend could be a delightful one, with sunshine and temperatures again into the 80s.

Forecast Details:

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, warm, still humid, Chance afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High: mid-upper 80s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, humid, chance a couple of showers or a thunderstorm. High: Low-mid 80s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, less humid. Showers likely. High: upper 70s

Saturday: Partly sunny, less humid. High: 80-85.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri