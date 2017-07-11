× Local rapper ‘Gangstalicious’ nabbed by cop posing as record producer

GLASTONBURY — Police in Connecticut said a detective posed as a record producer to arrest a local rapper suspected of stealing credit cards from cars.

Glastonbury police said Zoe “Gangstalicious” Dowdell was arrested Friday on theft charges.

Police began investigating in April. Police said surveillance video showed two men using a card that had been taken from an unlocked car. They said one of the men was arrested, but officers had trouble finding the other man, identified as Dowdell.

Police said they found Dowdell’s rap videos online and a detective contacted him, posing as a record producer interested in his music. Police said Dowdell agreed to meet Friday at his “office,” which was a local shopping center.

Dowdell was arrested.