Man arrested after exposing himself outside a popular Glastonbury restaurant

GLASTONBURY — A man was arrested after being caught urinating outside of Plan B restaurant in Glastonbury.

On July 2 around 1:30 A.M., an officer observed a male suspect urinating on a vehicle outside of the Plan B restaurant in front of patrons. Police said the suspect, later identified as Leith Abuzaydeh, became belligerent and combative as the officer approached and questioned him. Abuzaydeh was arrested and taken to the Glastonbury Police Department where he continued to be combative.

Abuzaydeh, 26, of Bronx, NY, was charged with assault on a public safety officer, breach of peace, and interfering with an officer. He was released after posting a $25,000 surety bond.