Man steals car in New Jersey with sleeping toddler inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWARK, NJ -- A parents nightmare became a reality after someone stole a car with their sleeping toddler inside.

PIX11 reports the 24-year-old woman parked her car with her 2-year-old daughter sleeping inside. The mother, at the time, was unloading groceries and bringing them into a relatives house.

When she was returned, her car was gone according to PIX11. Police said they were able to locate the car moments after where it was parked around the corner.

The toddler was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. The toddler did not appear to be harmed.