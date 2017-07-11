× Milford junk yard fire under control

MILFORD — An auto junk yard caught fire in Milford Tuesday afternoon, sparking concern by Metro-North Railroad.

Milford police said they received a call just after 3 p.m. from Milford Auto Recycling, at 70 South Washington Street from an employee reporting that at least one scrapped car, being moved by an employee working a forklift, ignited.

The fire crept within 200 to 300 feet of the commuter railroad tracks, so Metro-North Railroad officials were on hand in case they needed to stop train service. But, that measure was never necessary.

Milford Fire Department Battalion Chief Anthony Fabrizi, is expecting fire crews from Milford and several surrounding communities, would be at the junk yard well into the evening making certain the source of the fire was attacked and distinguished.

Because many different chemicals burned, firefighters took turns being scrubbed down, in the suits, at a decontamination station, to remove any of the toxins.