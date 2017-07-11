× Police investigating domestic dispute that led to a shooting in Willimantic

WILLIMANTIC — Police are investigating a domestic dispute that led to a shooting Tuesday morning.

Police received phone calls around 11 a.m. after reports of domestic dispute on Peru Street. Police said during the dispute, a gun shot was heard coming from outside or inside the house.

Witnesses told police that they saw a man arguing with another man who were related. One of the men, according to police, was William Maldonado, who displayed a firearm and discharged the gun and fled the scene in a car.

Police said they conducted a house check and found a female and an infant unharmed inside. No injuries were reported. Officers said this was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the public.

Police said an arrest warrant for Maldonado is being prepared in relation to this incident. Maldonado is currently on parole for a 2011 robbery in Willimantic, police said.